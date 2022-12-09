Pre-conditions for second call-up don’t exist — Putin

BISHKEK, December 9. /TASS/. There are no factors that would signal the need for another partial mobilization in Russia, President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Friday.

"There are no such factors now, they are not visible," he said when asked a corresponding question.

The president recalled that out of 300,000 soldiers called up for military service under the partial mobilization, 150,000 were deployed to the area of the special military operation. Moreover, 50% of those, or 77,000, were deployed to combat units.

"The other 50% [out of the draftees in the area of the special military operation] are in either the second and third lines, actually serving as territorial defense troops, or undergoing additional training," the president said.

Additionally, Putin pointed out that the other 150,000 servicemen called up for military service "are not even in the grouping."

"Those guys are at firing ranges and training centers. If we can call it that, they are the so-called combat reserve - half of all those mobilized," Putin specified. Therefore, he said, there is no need for any additional military call-up under these conditions.