Russia to feature kamikaze drones, Su-57E fifth-generation jet at Vietnam defense show

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russia’s arms seller Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) will demonstrate kamikaze drones and the Su-57E export version of the fifth-generation fighter jet at the Vietnam Defense 2022 show that will be held in Hanoi on December 8-10, the company’s press office announced on Monday.

"The single Russian exposition will include more than 400 military, civilian and dual-use products developed and manufactured by leading Russian enterprises, including those affiliated with Rostec," the press office said in a statement.

At its display stand, Rosoboronexport will exhibit a full-scale model of the Orlan-10E unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), as well as a family of Russian-made UAVs, including the Orlan-30, a new product of 2022, the Orion-E reconnaissance/strike unmanned aircraft system and the Kub-E loitering munition, it said.

Visitors to the defense show will also be able to view "a Su-57E fifth-generation fighter, Su-35 and Su-30SME supermaneuverable fighters, an Il-76MD-90A(E) military transport aircraft, a Ka-52 scout/attack helicopter, a Mi-171Sh military transport helicopter and a Ka-28 shipborne anti-submarine warfare helicopter," the statement reads.

Rosoboronexport will also feature Buk and Tor surface-to-air missile systems, the Pantsyr-S1 self-propelled anti-aircraft missile/gun system, Verba and Igla-S man-portable air defense systems suitable for building up air defenses at various levels. Electronic warfare assets, including those designed to counter various unmanned aerial vehicles, will also be on display, the press office said.

Russia’s armor at the Vietnam Defense 2022 show will be represented by T-90S and T-90MS main battle tanks, the Terminator tank support fighting vehicle, the TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system, the upgraded Msta-S self-propelled howitzer, Khrizantema and Kornet-EM anti-tank missile systems, it said.

"Rosoboronexport partners from Southeast Asia are expected to pay increased attention to the Sprut-SDM1 light amphibious tank and BT-3F and BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, which have excellent capabilities to clear water obstacles," the statement reads.

The Kalashnikov Group will feature its AK-200 family of assault rifles, the AK-15 and AK-19 automatic guns, as well as the latest 9mm PPK-20 submachine gun, the Chukavin semi-automatic sniper rifle and the 9mm Lebedev pistol, the press office said.

"Russia and Vietnam build their relations based on long-standing traditions of friendship and mutual respect. Rosoboronexport supports the development of bilateral strategic partnership and makes every effort to strengthen military-technical cooperation between our countries," the press office quoted Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev as saying.

At the Vietnam Defense 2022 show, the Rosoboronexport delegation will discuss cooperation in the field of industrial partnership and the construction of infrastructure facilities with its Southeast Asian partners, he said.

"We have unique competencies in this area and our proposals are backed by successfully completed and functioning projects on the customers’ territories," the Rosoboronexport chief executive said.