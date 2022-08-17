Russian precision rifle maker to resume work on cutting-edge combat robot

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 17. /TASS/. Lobaev Arms intends to resume development of its mobile defense robot dubbed Minirex, rolled out in 2016, company founder Vladislav Lobaev told TASS at the Army-2022 Forum.

"We intend to get back to continuing work on the Minirex project. I cannot indicate the timeframe exactly but such plans are in place," Lobaev specified.

The Minirex robot was rolled out in 2016 at an exhibition. The project was not completed because the company had focused on stationary systems, Lobaev stressed.

The Minirex is a lightweight and maneuverable tactical military robot able to tackle various service and combat missions. It can be used in search and rescue operations in areas that pose difficult operational situations and in counter-terrorist activities, including as a mobile advanced device or as a team support tool in assault or other police operations.