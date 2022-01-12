Russia’s top brass to complete setting up two new divisions in country’s south in 2022

ROSTOV-ON-DON, January 12. /TASS. The effort of setting up two new divisions in Russia’s south will be completed this year, the press office of the Southern Military District reported on Wednesday, citing Southern Military District Commander Alexander Dvornikov.

"This year, we will complete the effort of setting up two divisions to establish another motorized infantry regiment and another tank battalion in the structure of each of them to boost the District’s combat capabilities," the commander said.

Also, the 415th junior specialist training center will be established in full to provide for the planned training of over 5,000 drivers, gunners and driver mechanics for the Southern Military District and also for the coastal defense troops of the Black Sea Fleet and the Caspian Flotilla, he specified.

The Southern Military District reestablished the 19th motorized infantry division within the 58th combined arms army in 2020 and completed the first stage of setting up the 20th motor rifle division within the 8th combined arms army in 2021, the press office said.