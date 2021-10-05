Troops of Russian Southern Military District to conduct drills in Abkhazia, Armenia

ROSTOV-ON-DON, October 5. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Southern Military District will conduct drills at training grounds in 14 Russian regions, as well as in Abkhazia, Armenia, and South Ossetia amid NATO’s naval exercises, the press service of the Southern Military District said on Tuesday.

The NATO drills involve warships, aviation, air and missile defense systems. Apart from that, the drills envisage the deployment of US troops to Black Sea countries, near the Russian borders.

"Battalion tactical groups of the Southern Military District army units have set off by railway, sea-going and motor transport to the designated areas of training grounds located in 14 Russian southern regions and in the military bases in the South Caucasian republics of Abkhazia, Armenia, and South Ossetia. This approach will ensure a comprehensive check of military units," the press service said, adding that the drills will be conducted as part of the final check for the 2021 academic year.