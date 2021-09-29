Crews of reconnaissance aircraft and fighter jets conduct exercises over Crimea

SEVASTOPOL, September 29. /TASS/. The crews of the aircraft of a separate naval assault regiment from the naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet conducted combat exercises at a practice range in the Crimea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"According to the scenario, a Su-24MP tactical bomber while performing reconnaissance tasks, detects objects of a conventional enemy in a mountainous area. Su-24M fighter jets and Su-30SM multirole fighters took to the sky to eliminate the "enemy", the press service noted.

The press service detailed that upon detecting conventional enemy objects, the crews delivered bomb strikes and launched unguided missiles, eliminating targets simulating "enemy" objects. In addition, in the course of training flights the pilots practiced the standards for emergency departure from the base airfield and performed elements of complex aerobatics maneuvers to escape from the notional enemy's air defense at various altitudes, both singly and in pairs. According to the Fleet’s press office, about 10 aircraft took part in the exercises.