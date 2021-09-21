Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers perform flight over Baltic Sea

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Two Tupolev Tu-160 strategic missile-carrying bombers performed a scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea escorted by Su-35S and Su-27 fighters, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Two Tu-160 strategic missile-carrying bombers of long-range aviation performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea. The crews of Su-35S fighters of the Western Military District’s Air Force and Air Defense Army and Su-27 planes of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation provided fighter support," the statement says.

At some stages of the route, the Russian strategic bombers "were escorted by F-16 fighters of the Italian and Danish Air Forces, F-18 jets of the Finnish Air Force, Saab JAS 39 Gripen aircraft of the Swedish Air Force and other foreign planes," the ministry said.

The crews of Russian long-range aircraft regularly perform flights over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the Northern Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas and the Pacific, it said.

"The aircraft of Russia’s Aerospace Force perform all their flights in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace," the ministry stressed.