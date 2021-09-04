International Army Games step up international cooperation for global security - minister

KUBINKA /near Moscow/, September 4. /TASS/. The International Army Games cement trust between the armies of different countries and help boost cooperation to ensure global security, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Saturday.

Shoigu pointed out that not only do the competitions ramp up uncompromising struggle, but they also teach military personnel comradeship, mutual respect, and readiness to come to rescue to other teams in spite of rivalry.

"I am convinced that such qualities are a solid foundation for trust between the armies of different countries and they help develop constructive cooperation for global security," he said in a video message at the closing ceremony of the 2021 International Army Games.

The minister added that each year the International Army Games were getting more and more spectacular and representative.

The 2021 International Army Games were held in eleven countries (Russia, Algeria, Armenia, Belarus, Vietnam, Iran, Qatar, Kazakhstan, China, Serbia, and Uzbekistan) from August 22 through September 4. More than 5,000 military personnel as part of 277 teams from 42 countries competed in the Games.