Russian defense manufacturer to test civilian version of counter-drone system

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The ROSC-1 system developed by the Almaz-Antey defense manufacturer to detect and counter drones will soon be tested at Samara Airport in the Volga area, Almaz-Antey Deputy CEO Dmitry Savitsky told TASS on Monday.

"In its civilian modification, the ROSC-1 system has received additional functions related to dealing with birds. It will soon be tested at Samara Airport, and following the results of the tests a decision will be taken to enable the Transport Ministry of Russia and Rosaviatsiya [the country’s aviation watchdog] to use this system for detecting drones and assessing the ornithological situation in the aerodrome area," the Almaz-Antey executive said.

The ROSC-1 system is a vivid example of the transfer of defense technologies to the civilian sector, he stressed. "This is diversification in its purest form. The Company is creating advanced tech products for the civilian sector," Savitsky said.

The ROSC-1 optical radar for spotting small-sized targets is designed to ensure all-out airspace control, detect and identify various aerial vehicles, including small and low-speed drones. The ROSC-1 has been derived from the Valdai radar system designed to fight small combat drones.