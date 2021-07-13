Russia to feature principally new military plane at MAKS aerospace show

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the state tech corporation Rostec) will feature a fundamentally new military plane on the first day of the MAKS-2021 international aerospace show, the Rostec press office announced on Tuesday.

"Russia is one of the few countries of the world that possesses full-cycle technologies to produce advanced aircraft systems and is a recognized trendsetter in creating combat planes. We are convinced that the new product developed by UAC specialists will evoke a genuine interest both in our country and in other regions of the world, including among our rivals abroad," the press office said in a statement.

Rostec also opened the project’s website, where a countdown of the plane’s debut show on July 20 began overnight to Tuesday, the statement says.

It was reported earlier that Russia had launched work on a new tactical aviation aircraft platform to develop a light fighter jet. In late 2019, the MiG Aircraft Corporation placed an order on the government’s procurement website for the "aerodynamic design of a light multirole frontline aircraft based on a two-engine scheme," which is due to be developed in 2020-2025.

Also, as a source in the domestic aircraft-building industry told TASS in the spring of this year, the Sukhoi Aircraft Company (part of MiG) is developing the first Russian single-engine light tactical fighter with the supersonic speed capability and low radar signature.

This year, the MAKS-2021 aerospace show will run in the town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on July 20-25.