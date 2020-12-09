Russia’s Kazan nuclear sub to complete state trials this year — fleet commander

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russia’s latest nuclear-powered submarine Kazan will complete all state trials by the end of the year, Northern Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Alexander Moiseyev told the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper in an interview published on Wednesday.

"State trials of the Kazan nuclear submarine, which is to enter service with the [Northern] fleet, are scheduled for completion by year-end," he said.

The vice admiral said the Northern Fleet has been receiving numerous fourth-generation warships and submarines.

"This year alone, the Knyaz Vladimir Borey-A-class ballistic missile submarine [SSBN] and the first serial Project 22350 frigate Admiral Kasatonov joined the Northern Fleet’s ranks," Moiseyev said.

The Project 885M lead nuclear-powered submarine Kazan was laid down on July 24, 2009 and floated out on March 31, 2017. The sub is currently at the stage of trials. The Project 885 and 885M nuclear-powered subs carry Kalibr-PL and/or Oniks cruise missiles as their basic armament.

Vice Admiral Alexander Moiseyev also said that the Northern Fleet is expected to receive another Project 22350 frigate, Admiral Golovko, by the end of 2021.

"In May 2020, another Project 22350 frigate, Admiral Golovko, was floated out at the St. Petersburg-based Northern Shipyard (Severnaya Verf). It is expected to join the fleet by the end of 2021 and become the third frigate of its class," the official said.

The Admiral Golovko is the third Project 22350 frigate and the second serially produced warship of its class.

The Admiral Gorshkov lead ship was delivered to the Navy in 2018. The first serial frigate Admiral Kasatonov was made operational with the Navy in 2020. Both of them are in service with the Northern Fleet.

The frigate’s main weapons are two versatile launchers for the Kalibr-NK (NATO reporting name: SS-N-27 Sizzler) and Oniks (SS-N-26 Strobile) cruise missiles.

Five more frigates of project 22350 are at various stages of completion at the Northern Shipyard, including the Admiral Isakov, the Admiral Amelko and the Admiral Chichagov frigates.