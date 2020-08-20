Russian defense firm to feature latest ABM launcher at Army-2020 forum

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Almaz-Antey Group will unveil the latest non-strategic anti-ballistic missile (ABM) defense launcher and the Antey-4000 export version of the S-300V4 anti-aircraft missile system at the Army-2020 international military and technical forum, the defense manufacturer said in a statement on Thursday.

"Some items will be openly exhibited for the first time and the Antey-4000 anti-aircraft missile system will be one of such exhibits. The 51P6E2 launcher that is designated within a non-strategic anti-ballistic missile defense system to strike ballistic targets will be another new model at the Army-2020 forum," the statement says.

The non-strategic ABM defense launcher will be on display in front of the company’s demonstration and exhibition center. The Antey-4000 system comprising a 9A83M-2E launcher, a 9A84M-1E launcher-loader vehicle and 9M83ME and 9M82ME surface-to-air missiles (in transport and launch containers) will be placed in front of pavilion B.

The site near pavilion B will also feature Viking and Tor-E2 surface-to-air missile systems, the anti-aircraft missile module of a Tor-M2KM launcher, a Taifun-PVO combat vehicle of a squad of anti-aircraft gunners with man-portable air defense systems and a drone with a turbojet engine from the Adyutant multi-purpose target training system.

The forum’s special exposition of advanced armament and military hardware will feature a full-scale launcher of the Buk-M3 missile system.

Almaz-Antey will also show in its demonstration center the mock-ups of Antey-4000 and S-400 ‘Triumf’ systems, Viking and S-350 ‘Vityaz’ surface-to-air missile launchers, Tor short-range anti-aircraft missile systems, radar stations for detecting air targets, conducting ground reconnaissance, protecting vital facilities, controlling air traffic and providing meteorological support, seaborne air defense systems, upgraded OSA-AKM1 air defense and Tunguska-M1 anti-aircraft missile/gun systems.

The company’s demonstration center will also unveil the automated system of radio-electronics control and diagnostics. The visual presentation of the inter-related use of the company’s basic types of products will show the general principles of the operation of an integrated air defense system.

The Army-2020 international military and technical forum will run on the territory of the Russian Armed Forces’ Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, at the Alabino training ground and at the Kubinka airfield on August 23-29.