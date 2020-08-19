Russia to unveil its newest Hermes missile system during Army-2020 forum

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. During the Army-2020 forum, the KBP Instrument Design Bureau (part of the High Precision Systems of the State Corporation Rostec) will for the first time showcase its new-generation Hermes missile system with the range of up to 100 km, a spokesperson for the High Precision Systems told TASS on Wednesday.

"During the forthcoming Army-2020 forum, the KBP Instrument Design Bureau’s display will feature the Hermes high-precision guided missile system with over-the-horizon range of up to 100 km. This is a new-generation system that occupies the niche between precision munitions and artillery missile systems," the spokesperson said.

Hermes has an autonomous missile guidance system of the fire-and-forget type.

"The system features the salvo launch mode at several (up to six) scattered targets and automated synchronization of laser guidance for striking targets with a high-precision projectile with misdistance not exceeding 0.5 meters," he said.

Hermes guided missiles are capable of being fired from aerial, land-based and naval platforms. The option of launch from strike drones is also possible.