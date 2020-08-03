Syrian army repels several militants’ attacks in Idlib - Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Syrian government troops have repelled several attacks staged by Jabhat al-Nusra (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia - TASS) militants in southern parts of the Idlib de-escalation zone, both sides sustained losses, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria said on Monday.

"During the past day, Jabhat al-Nusra militants attempted several attacks on the positions of the Syrian government army near the settlement of Hamrat. All the militants’ attacks were repelled, with militants sustaining losses, both in manpower and military hardware. The Syrian government army sustained losses too," the center said.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.