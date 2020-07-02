Russia kicks off contest to select tank crews for Tank Biathlon international competition

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The all-army stage of the Tank Biathlon international competition kicked off on the territory of the Taman motor rifle division in the Moscow Region, the press office of the Western Military District reported on Thursday.

"The active phase of the qualifying stage will take place on July 2-3 and the crews will make a total of 10 runs over these days. During each run, the tank crews must hit five targets: ‘a tank’ (three targets) on the first lap at a distance of 1,600-1,800 meters by an inert high-explosive shell, ‘a helicopter’ on the second lap at a range of 800-1,000 meters from a 12.7mm Kord anti-aircraft machine-gun and ‘a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher’ on the third stage at a distance of 600-800 meters from a 7.62mm coaxial machine-gun," the press office specified.

The qualifying stage will involve seven teams. Overall, more than 150 personnel and over 40 items of armament, military and special hardware of the Taman motor rifle division are involved in the competition.

The Tank Biathlon is an annual combat training competition of tank crews that takes place at Russian military grounds. The competition aims to develop military cooperation and strengthen the comradeship-in-arms of the armed forces of the states that take part in the Army International Games.