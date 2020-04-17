Russian anti-aircraft gunners repel enemy air attack in Arctic drills

MURMANSK, April 17. /TASS/. The personnel of the anti-aircraft missile battalion from the Northern Fleet’s separate motor rifle brigade repelled a notional enemy’s air attack during the drills at the Pechenga firing range in the Murmansk Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"The tactical drills of air defense units involved the personnel of the anti-aircraft missile battalion with Strela-10 surface-to-air missile systems and Tunguska anti-aircraft missile/gun launchers. The anti-aircraft gunners also practiced fire against air targets employing Igla man-portable air defense missile systems," the press office said in a statement.

The drills focused on air defense measures to shield the brigade’s main forces from the notional enemy’s air attack under intensive jamming. During the drills, the anti-aircraft missile troops also tested the methods of fighting the notional enemy’s precision weapons, the statement says.

Overall, the drills involved over 50 items of armament, military and special hardware. The troops held anti-aircraft missile firings at the practice range in adverse weather conditions and strong winds and in a situation close to a real combat environment. The airspace over the practice range was closed for flights for the time of the drills, the Fleet’s press office reported.