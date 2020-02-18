Su-34 fighter-bombers wipe out ground installations in Urals drills

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. The pilots of Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bombers of the Central Military District’s composite air regiment practiced detecting and eliminating a notional enemy’s ground installations during drills that ended at a training range in the Kurgan Region, the District’s press office reported on Tuesday.
The crews of Su-34 fighter-bombers made solo and paired flights at an altitude of 400 meters to 8,000 meters to the area of the location of notional militant groups, the press office said in a statement.
"The pilots detected the targets that simulated the enemy’s command posts and armor and delivered bombing strikes by P-50T practice bombs from low altitudes and practiced complex maneuvers to dodge enemy air defenses," the statement reads.
The drills involved eight Su-34 fighter-bombers, a Su-24MR reconnaissance plane and about 100 servicemen from the flight control group, flight and ground personnel. The crews of Su-34 planes performed over 30 sorties and struck about 60 ground targets during the drills, the press office specified.
The Su-34 multirole supersonic fighter-bomber is designated to effectively strike enemy ground and air targets day and night in any weather conditions.
The Su-34 carries long-range air-to-surface and air-to-air missile armament with the multi-channel employment capability. The Su-34 has an operating range of 4,000 km, can develop a maximum speed of 1,900 km/h and is capable of carrying a weapon payload of up to 8 tonnes. The Su-34 is half as noisy as earlier models.