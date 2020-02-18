Su-34 fighter-bombers wipe out ground installations in Urals drills

The crews of Su-34 fighter-bombers made solo and paired flights at an altitude of 400 meters to 8,000 meters to the area of the location of notional militant groups, the press office said in a statement.

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. The pilots of Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bombers of the Central Military District’s composite air regiment practiced detecting and eliminating a notional enemy’s ground installations during drills that ended at a training range in the Kurgan Region, the District’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The pilots detected the targets that simulated the enemy’s command posts and armor and delivered bombing strikes by P-50T practice bombs from low altitudes and practiced complex maneuvers to dodge enemy air defenses," the statement reads.

The drills involved eight Su-34 fighter-bombers, a Su-24MR reconnaissance plane and about 100 servicemen from the flight control group, flight and ground personnel. The crews of Su-34 planes performed over 30 sorties and struck about 60 ground targets during the drills, the press office specified.

The Su-34 multirole supersonic fighter-bomber is designated to effectively strike enemy ground and air targets day and night in any weather conditions.

The Su-34 carries long-range air-to-surface and air-to-air missile armament with the multi-channel employment capability. The Su-34 has an operating range of 4,000 km, can develop a maximum speed of 1,900 km/h and is capable of carrying a weapon payload of up to 8 tonnes. The Su-34 is half as noisy as earlier models.