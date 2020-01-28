Reconnaissance squads help armored units eliminate enemy force in Urals drills

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The armored division of Russia’s Central Military District eliminated a notional enemy jointly with reconnaissance squads during drills at a training range in the Chelyabinsk Region, the District’s press office reported on Tuesday.

Under the drills’ scenario, a tank regiment was advancing onto the enemy’s heavily echeloned defense, attacking its fortified fire positions of grenade launchers and heavy machine guns from the march and engaging its combat outposts and basic strike forces, the press office said in a statement.

"Meanwhile, the reconnaissance groups made a breakthrough from the flank and penetrated the enemy’s rear. After seizing a command post, they laid mines along the routes of the enemy forward positions’ supplies," the statement reads.