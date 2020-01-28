Reconnaissance squads help armored units eliminate enemy force in Urals drills

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The armored division of Russia’s Central Military District eliminated a notional enemy jointly with reconnaissance squads during drills at a training range in the Chelyabinsk Region, the District’s press office reported on Tuesday.
Under the drills’ scenario, a tank regiment was advancing onto the enemy’s heavily echeloned defense, attacking its fortified fire positions of grenade launchers and heavy machine guns from the march and engaging its combat outposts and basic strike forces, the press office said in a statement.
"Meanwhile, the reconnaissance groups made a breakthrough from the flank and penetrated the enemy’s rear. After seizing a command post, they laid mines along the routes of the enemy forward positions’ supplies," the statement reads.
Using noiseless Vintorez rifles, the reconnaissance squads entered a battle with the control post’s protection force. During this time, the mine-laying groups detonated the mined sections. The reconnaissance squads excluded the possibility of ammunition supplies for the enemy and thus facilitated the advance of armored units.
"Over the course of the exercise, the troops also practiced performing a forced march, joint maneuvering and maintaining communications during an offensive," the press office added.
The drills involved over 500 personnel, including from armored and reconnaissance units, and also more than 50 items of armament and special hardware, the press office said.