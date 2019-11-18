Russia completes 1st stage of delivering T-90S main battle tanks to Iraq

"The material under the first stage has been delivered in full. The procedure and the terms of delivering the armor at the second stage will be agreed additionally," the defense agency’s press office said.

DUBAI /UAE/, November 18. /TASS/. The first stage of delivering Russian-made T-90S main battle tanks to Iraq is over and both sides are discussing the procedure and the terms of supplies under the second phase, Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation told TASS at the Dubai Airshow 2019 on Monday.

Chief of the Iraqi General Staff Othman al-Ghanmi said in February 2018 that Iraq had received the first batch of 36 T-90S tanks under a contract with Russia on the delivery of military hardware.

The T-90S is the export version of the T-90 main battle tank. It features powerful armament, a modern fire control system, reliable armor protection and high maneuverability. The T-90S is designated to fight tanks, self-propelled guns and other armored targets any time of day or night in various climatic conditions.

The Dubai Airshow 2019 runs in Dubai (the United Arab Emirates) on November 17-21. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport acts as the organizer of the integrated Russian exposition on a total area of over 750 square meters. Apart from the state hi-tech corporation Rostec and Rosoboronexport, eight leading Russian defense manufacturers will present their armament and military hardware at the Dubai air show, including the United Aircraft Corporation, the Russian Helicopters rotorcraft producer, the United Engine-Making Corporation, the High-Precision Weapons Research and Production Association, the Almaz-Antey Group, the Shvabe Holding Company and other entities.