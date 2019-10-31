Russian latest nuclear-powered sub test-fires torpedoes during trials in White Sea

The submarine conducted torpedo fire against a target vessel from its submerged position, the statement says.

"The Project Borei-A strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser Knyaz Vladimir has successfully conducted torpedo test-fire at the Northern Fleet’s combat training ranges in the White Sea," the press office said in a statement.

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The Project 955A (Borei-A-class) lead nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Vladimir (Prince Vladimir) successfully test-fired torpedoes during trials in the White Sea, the press office of Russia’s Western Military District reported on Thursday.

"The forces of the Northern Fleet’s Belomorskaya naval base provided for the fulfillment of the torpedo test-fire," the press office specified.

On October 29, the submarine test-fired a Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time during trials in the White Sea. The strategic sub fired the Bulava ICBM from its submerged position towards the Kura range in the Far Eastern Kamchatka Region.

As Northern Fleet Commander Vice-Admiral Alexander Moiseyev earlier told TASS, the submarine Knyaz Vladimir is completing its state trials this year, during which all its armament will be tested. As the commander specified, the sub is due to be delivered to the Navy "on the eve of the New Year," i.e. in December. The submarine will be operational in the Northern Fleet, the vice-admiral said.

By now, the Sevmash Shipyard in northwestern Russia (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) has built and delivered three baseline Project 955 Borei-class strategic submarines to the Navy. The lead submarine Yuri Dolgoruky has entered service with the Northern Fleet, while two serial-produced subs Alexander Nevsky and Vladimir Monomakh are operational in the Pacific Fleet.

The Project 955 and 955A submarines have been developed by the Rubin Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering. The Sevmash Shipyard continues building four Project 955A submarines (the Knyaz Oleg, the Generalissimus Suvorov, the Emperor Alexander III and the Knyaz Pozharsky).