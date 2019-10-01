Russian Uragan multiple launch rocket systems destroy enemy in Tajikistan mountain drills

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The teams of Uragan multiple launch rocket systems of Russia’s 201st military base destroyed a notional enemy’s entrenched positions during drills in the mountains of Tajikistan, the press office of the Central Military District reported on Tuesday.

Under the drills’ scenario, the crews of Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles detected the location of the notional enemy’s weapons and manpower. They transmitted the coordinates to the command post of an artillery battery where the personnel prepared data for opening fire against the targets, the press office said in a statement.

"During the live-fire, the artillery crews destroyed the notional enemy’s isolated and multiple targets, command posts and hideouts by volley fire at a range of over 20km," the statement reads.

Following the artillery strike, the crews carried out an anti-fire maneuver: after changing current and assuming new positions, the battery struck the notional enemy’s artillery, which exposed its location by retaliatory fire, the press office said.

The drills involved more than 500 personnel, the press office specified.

Russia’s Central Military District is based on the territory of the Volga, Urals and Siberian integrated federal districts and 29 Russian regions. Structurally, the Central Military District also includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the Kant integrated military base in Kyrgyzstan and units stationed on the territory of Kazakhstan.

The 201st military base located in Tajikistan is Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders. The military base is stationed in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar. The military base’s armament includes T-72 tanks, BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, Grad multiple launch rocket systems, Gvozdika and Akatsiya artillery systems.

Under the agreement signed in October 2012, Russia’s military base will remain in Tajikistan until 2042.