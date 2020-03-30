Upgrade of ground handling at northern Krasnoyarsk Region’s airports to cost $25 mln

KRASNOYARSK, March 30. /TASS/. Investments in ground handling at small airports in the northern Krasnoyarsk Region will make 2 billion rubles ($25 million). This money will be invested within 2020-2023, the region’s Minister of Transport Konstantin Dimitrov told TASS on Monday.

Air transport is the only year-round means to deliver freight and passengers to the region’s Extreme North districts.

"Airports in Baikit, Vanavar, Dikson, Podkamennaya Tunguska, Severo-Yeniseisk, Turukhansk, Khatanga require new fencing, new block-modules, and renovation of existing terminals and buildings," the minister said. "Those works will cost about two billion rubles."

Some works are due within the current year, and "further upgrade of ground handling is scheduled for 2021-2023," he added.

Since 2012, the region’s company, Airports of Krasnoyarsk Region, manages airports in eleven cities and towns: Kodinsk, Motygino, Severo-Yeniseisk, Turukhansk, Podkamennaya Tunguska, Baikita, Varnavara, Dikson, Yeniseisk, Tura and Khatanga.