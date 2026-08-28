US fully cleared Strait of Hormuz of mines — CENTCOM head

NEW YORK, August 28. /TASS/. US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief, Admiral Bradley Cooper announced that the US military had cleared all mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We have successfully cleared sea mines in the strait’s international shipping lanes that were laid by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," he said in a video address, posted on the X social network.

However, US allies believe that some mines still remain in the Strait, contrary to US declarations, Bloomberg reported earlier this week.