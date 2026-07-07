US anticipates NATO summit to cover security in Hormuz Strait — media

NEW YORK, July 7. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump expects that security in the Hormuz Strait will be on the agenda at the NATO summit in Ankara, CNN reported, citing a source.

"I certainly believe that the Strait of Hormuz and the protection of the maritime traffic going through there is going to be a subject that comes up," a US official said. According to him, a number of NATO allies have signaled their willingness to contribute to maritime security efforts, but many of them "don’t have the necessary ships or assets to contribute to a meaningful maritime effort."

The official noted that the Trump administration's main message to its allies remains centered on increasing defense spending and improving military readiness.

The NATO summit will be held in Ankara on July 7-8. Washington has repeatedly criticized a number of European NATO allies over their actions during the US-Israeli war with Iran. Trump said in late June that he would attend the NATO summit in Ankara primarily out of respect for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.