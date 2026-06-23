Trump says sure ceasefire in Lebanon will stay in place

WASHINGTON, June 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump told reporters that he is convinced that the ceasefire in Lebanon will hold.

When asked whether he thinks the ceasefire in Lebanon can hold, as envisaged by the US-Iran agreements, if Israel continues its operations there, he said, "Look, they've been fighting each other for many, many years, decades, and we'll see. But it's, it's going to come along." However he did not say why he is so confident.

On June 17, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. On June 21, the US and Iran held talks in Switzerland’s Burgenstock, with Qatar and Pakistan acting as mediators, to discuss the implementation of the memorandum of understanding. The negotiating teams agreed to set up a group on settling the conflicts, including in Lebanon. According to a joint statement by Qatar and Pakistan, Lebanon will be represented in this body.