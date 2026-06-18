Minsk lodges protest with Kiev over drone attack on bus — Foreign Ministry

MINSK, June 18. /TASS/. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry summoned Ukraine’s charge d’affaires and handed him a note of protest over a Ukrainian drone attack on a bus in the Bryansk Region, Spokesman Ruslan Varanov told reporters.

"Today, Ukraine’s charge d’affaires ad interim in Belarus Ivan Novitsky was summoned to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry. He was handed a note of protest over the June 17, 2026 attack carried out by a Ukrainian drone in Russia’s Bryansk Region against a civilian bus carrying Belarusian citizens, mostly children," he said.