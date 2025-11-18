LUGANSK, November 18. /TASS/. The Polish special services could have organized the sabotage on the railway themselves to blame Russia, military expert Vitaly Kiselyov told TASS.

Earlier on Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that two Ukrainian citizens had been identified as the perpetrators of two acts of sabotage on the railway in Poland leading to the Ukrainian border. He said the two involved in the bombing were allegedly linked to the Russian special services.

"They wanted to boost the information agenda and blame Russia for everything, to link the Russian footprint. Most likely, it was a controlled explosion. I mean, the firecrackers were planted there that way. That is, it's all controlled, and controlled by the Polish authorities," Kiselyov said.

On the morning of November 16, a train driver discovered damage to the railway tracks in the Masovian Voivodeship leading to a border crossing on the border with Ukraine. Traffic was stopped, no one was injured. On November 17, after visiting the scene Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the rails had been damaged by an explosion and called the incident sabotage. The prosecutor's office opened a criminal case on a terrorist attack.