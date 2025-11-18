Erdogan to discuss conflict in Ukraine during talks with Zelensky — TV

ANKARA, November 18. /TASS/. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will hold talks with Vladimir Zelensky, who will make a working visit to his country on November 19, the TRT television reported.

According to the report, along with bilateral matters, the sides will have a detailed discussion about the conflict in Ukraine and ways of resolving it. In particular, the subject of a ceasefire and revival of talks between Russia and Ukraine, including in Istanbul, and a possible summit will be discussed.

The Turkish Presidency's Head of Communications, Burhanettin Duran, earlier confirmed Zelensky’s visit. In a post on the X social network, he wrote that, among other things, "questions of establishing a ceasefire and reaching a long-term solution will be discussed, including the Istanbul [peace] process."