Iranian authorities consider partnership with SCO countries republic's long-term strategy

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Iran considers partnership with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states its long-term strategy and supports deepening relations in various areas, the Islamic Republic's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said during a meeting of the SCO Heads of Government Council in Moscow.

"We would like to emphasize once again that Iran’s cooperation with the SCO countries is a long-term strategy aimed at creating a powerful region by strengthening the national sovereignty [of states], establishing transport communications, [simplifying] trade, raising the level of energy security, developing technologies, and creating new financial structures," he said.

Tehran advocates for "deepening trade, economic, scientific, and cultural cooperation" with its SCO partners, the official added.