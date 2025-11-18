MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian lawmakers believe that Vladimir Zelensky may ask his head of office Andrey Yermak to resign, Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko (listed as a terrorist and extremist by Russia’s Federal Service for Financial Monitoring) said.

"Some in the Rada say that Zelensky will fire Yermak on Thursday," the politician wrote on his Telegram channel.

Goncharenko also said that former Ukrainian ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova may replace Yermak.

In addition, the lawmaker once again urged Zelensky to resign.

"There is no other way out of the crisis besides Zelensky’s resignation. <…> He must resign so that we can save the country," Goncharenko wrote. "We are losing Porkovsk (the Ukrainian name for Krasnoarmeysk - TASS). Our Zaporozhye front has been breached. We are facing a critical economic situation. We are facing a catastrophe in the energy sector. We are facing total corruption. Zelensky is responsible for all of this," he emphasized.

Earlier, the politician called on Zelensky to stop his foreign trips and inform citizens about the corruption in the country. At the same time, he assured the head of the Kiev regime that he "would not be arrested yet." Currently, Zelensky is abroad. He visited Greece and France and arrived in Spain on Tuesday. He plans to visit Turkey on Wednesday. The date of his return to Ukraine is unknown.

On November 18, the Ukrainian parliament saw a scandal when a European Solidarity lawmaker blocked access to the parliamentary rostrum, demanding the government’s resignation. Afterwards, Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk announced a break and invited the leaders of the parliamentary factions to discuss the incident.

Mindich case

On November 10, Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced a large-scale operation dubbed Midas to uncover a major corruption scheme in the energy sector. Searches were conducted at the home of Timur Mindich, who is often referred to as Zelensky’s "wallet," as well as at the residence of Justice Minister German Galuschenko, who had previously served as Minister of Energy, and at the Energoatom company. The NABU then began publishing excerpts from conversations in Mindich’s apartment, during which corruption schemes were discussed.

On November 11, NABU filed the first charges, including Mindich as the head of a criminal organization, as well as former Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Minister of National Unity Alexey Chernyshov, who remains chummy with Zelensky. On the same day, the government prematurely terminated the powers of the supervisory board of Energoatom, and on November 12, the Verkhovna Rada received resignation letters from Galushchenko and Energy Minister Svetlana Grinchuk. Mindich, who is called Zelensky’s friend and "wallet," left Ukraine a few hours before the searches to Israel.