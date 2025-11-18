Presidents of Russia, Egypt to take part in reactor vessel installation ceremony

CAIRO, November 18. /TASS/. President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will take part in the official ceremony of installation of the reactor vessel of the first power unit of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP) in a videoconference format, the office of the Egyptian leader said on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta recognized as extremist in Russia).

"Presidents of Egypt and Russia will take part in installation of the reactor vessel of the first power generating unit at El Dabaa NPP," the office said.

The El Dabaa NPP is the first nuclear power plant under construction in Egypt, approximately 300 km to the northwest of Cairo.