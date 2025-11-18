{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US land invasion in Venezuela may mirror botched landing operation in Cuba — CNN

A potential land invasion "is logistically suicidal with the mere 15,000 US troops currently amassed in the region," the TV channel warned

NEW YORK, November 18. /TASS/. US pinpoint airstrikes against Venezuela could fail to stop narco-trafficking, while a ground operation would be logistically suicidal for the US military and may stir the echo of a failed US military landing operation in Cuba in 1961, according to CNN.

If the goal of Washington’s potential military action is to stop drug trafficking, the US television channel argued, "this is something exceptionally hard to achieve with targeted strikes." "Venezuela is not the hub of narco-trafficking: that is a route which begins in neighboring Colombia, and ends on the US border in Mexico. <…> [Venezuela] is at worst a tenth of the problem, not its heart," the TV channel said. While the United States can delay drag trafficking in the region, "there will always be poor, disadvantaged young men there, or in Colombia, Ecuador or Bolivia, willing to step into any vacancy left by US drone strikes," CNN maintained.

A potential land invasion "is logistically suicidal with the mere 15,000 US troops currently amassed in the region," CNN warned. According to it, dropping thousands of US troops into what it called "an angry coastal nation of 30 million" would stir the echo of the United States’ botched Bay of Pigs invasion to oust Fidel Castro in 1961. Besides, CNN emphasized, "dropping thousands of young Americans [into Venezuela] <...> is the polar opposite of [US President Donald] Trump’s obsession with Nobel Prizes for ending wars."

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly warned that his country faces the gravest threat of a US invasion in the past century. Washington, in turn, accuses Venezuela of failing to combat drug smuggling effectively. So far, the US Navy has deployed eight ships, a nuclear submarine, and over 16,000 troops to the Caribbean Sea. Since September, it has reportedly destroyed at least 20 speedboats and 76 people in international waters who were allegedly involved in drug trafficking from Venezuela. On November 16, the Pentagon announced that a strike group led by the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford had entered the Caribbean Sea.

According to The New York Times, Trump authorized the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to carry out covert operations in Venezuela. American media outlets have repeatedly reported that the United States may soon target drug cartels in the country. On November 11, Trump was presented with updated plans for potential operations, including strikes against ground targets, after reviewing which he told reporters that he had formed an opinion on the actions Washington should take.

UN Security Council adopts US draft resolution supporting Trump's Gaza plan
Thirteen of the 15 UN Security Council members voted for the document, while Russia and China abstained
Russia has orders for space engines from foreign buyers — first deputy PM
Denis Manturov added that Russia is currently at the active phase of developing launch vehicles and engines in different modifications for the multiple use
Up to 100,000 people go missing in Russia every year, says official
As many as 70,000 to 100,000 people go missing in Russia every year and 25% of them are never found
US removes Tomahawk cruise missile launchers from Japanese base
It is not clear what caused the delay, but local analysts blame the US government shutdown
ZALA T-20 UAS can cover up to 500 km in single flight — company
According to the factsheet, improvements to the fuselage design and the integration of cutting-edge batteries have significantly boosted its endurance, allowing for longer, more efficient missions
Top Russian, Indian diplomats discuss cooperation in various spheres
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, special attention was paid to practical steps towards the further development of trade and economic cooperation, including in the energy and financial spheres, as well as to issues of defense and logistics cooperation
Ukrainian troops encirclement threatens frontline collapse, territorial losses — Medvedev
The Russian politician stressed that the leadership in Kiev "has predictably found itself in a zugzwang: every day is bringing it into a worse position on the chessboard"
Russia, Middle Eastern countries discuss joint production of fifth-generation aircraft
Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev noted that the potential projects are long-term and technologically complex, requiring detailed study
Venezuela under threat of military invasion — ambassador to Moscow
Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez said that imperialists want to plunder the country's natural resources
54 countries vote against resolution on combating ne-Nazism
116 countries, including Azerbaijan, Algeria, Armenia, Belarus, Bolivia, Brazil, China, Cuba, Serbia, and Syria, supported the document
No peace in Middle East with Israel continuing to occupy Palestine — Erdogan
According to the Turkish leader, his country continues sending humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip
US B-52 strategic bombers conduct drills over Germany — newspaper
The first B-52 mission with aerial refueling lasted around eight hours, during which the plane reportedly reached Finland’s border with Russia
European Commission estimates total Kiev needs at 135.7 bln euro in 2026-2027 — Politico
Such information is contained in the EC letter to EU member-countries with the recommendation to expropriate Russian assets, posted by the news outlet
Group of Western countries request UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine on November 20
UN Security Council sessions on the situation in Ukraine are not included into the Council’s permanent agenda
Israeli minister calls for arresting Abbas if UN recognizes Palestine
Israel’s Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir stressed that "the invented people that is called Palestinians must not have its state"
US actively searching for someone to replace Zelensky — ex-premier Azarov
According to him, it is hard to predict how the events will unfold if Zelensky resigns
Russian MP says US-Venezuela talks can proceed once America pulls out of Caribbean
According to Leonid Slutsky, prospects for the diplomatic settlement between the United States and Venezuela can now be viewed only through the lens of Donald Trump’s statement
Moscow has not received official notification from Kiev about termination of talks — MFA
The Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy Rodion Miroshnik emphasized that Ukraine had received all the documents provided by the Russian side
Russia will recover frozen assets in Europe, lawmaker says
Earlier, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot suggested that a €140 billion interest-free loan to Ukraine will not be repaid by Kiev
Rostec unveils import-substituting Ansat helicopter for first time overseas
The state corporation also showcased the Ka-32A11M medium-sized firefighting helicopter, which is equipped with the new Russian-made SP-32 fire suppression system
Yak-130M can perform missions jointly with other aircraft — Rosoboronexport CEO
Alexander Mikheyev explained that the Yak-130M is a refined version of the original Yak-130, featuring significant enhancements
SCO secretary general likes Russia’s idea to set up SCO Sustainable Development Council
Nurlan Yermekbayev said that this is a serious issue that requires expert discussion, taking into account the positions and interests of each SCO country
Trump’s willing to sign sanctions bill against Russia under certain conditions — Reuters
According to the news agency, it's always been important for the US President to have the ultimate decision-making authority on the sanctions
Corruption scandal weakens Zelensky — French newspaper
According to the newspaper, revelations of large-scale corruption in Kiev could strengthen the arguments of European politicians who favor reducing aid to Ukraine
Russian industry ministry not expecting disruption of silicon supplies to domestic market
JSC Kremniy, a Rusal company, will have to suspend production from January 1, 2026
Washington to give up Taiwan after transfer of TSMC chips production to US, expert says
Jin Canrong urged the people of Taiwan to understand that "the US cannot be trusted"
Trump says doesn’t rule out use of ground forces in Venezuela
Donald Trump said that the US "has to take care of Venezuela"
Four Russian women nominated for 2025 WTA Player Awards
The four Russians nominated are Mirra Andreeva, Diana Shnaider, Veronika Kudermetova and Yekaterina Alexandrova
Bitcoin price falls below $90,000 for first time since April 22 — Binance
By 6:35 a.m. Moscow time, Bitcoin was at $89,700
Russia advocates strengthening relations with Iran — PM
The comprehensive strategic partnership agreement signed by the presidents of the two countries entered into force in October, Mikhail Mishustin noted
Previous world order has come to an end, German chancellor says
Friedrich Merz noted that the challenges facing the German government are "as diverse as they have rarely been, and possibly - depending on developments - never before in the post-war history of the Federal Republic of Germany"
Russian stock indices in the red on Monday — market data
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index plunged by 0.6% to 2,510.64 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index dropped by 0.6% to 974.86 points
US lacks military resources in region to remove Maduro from power — TV channel
CNN also noted that if Maduro leaves the country or is killed as a result of US actions, a military takeover or even the start of a civil war cannot be ruled out
French politician demands lawmakers comment on Ukraine corruption scandal
Florian Phillipot asks whether the National Rally will put forward a parliamentary initiative to set up a committee investigating how Ukraine used the funds allocated by France
Hungarian companies may take interest in Bulgarian assets of Lukoil — Szijjarto
The Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister did not specify Hungarian companies that might show interest in buying overseas assets of Lukoil
Russian troops liberate three communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,375 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Any escalation scenario possible in Ukraine conflict — Medvedev
According to the politician, Western nations need to understand that they are fighting on Ukraine’s side
Russian forces thwart Ukrainian elite units’ attempt to unblock Kupyansk — military expert
"The Russian Armed Forces thwarted all operations, causing significant damage to enemy manpower, weapons, and military equipment," Andrey Marochko said
Russian, Burmese naval vessels practice freeing vessel seized by 'pirates'
The Russian Navy was represented by a group of Pacific Fleet vessels, including the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, the corvette Gremyashchy and the tanker Boris Butoma
Any EC decision on Russian assets should be acceptable to Belgium — Finnish president
Alexander Stubb added that he does not support those who "pressure Belgium in this situation"
Russia interested in establishing conditions for Putin-Trump meeting soon — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed to the need for meticulous preparation for the meeting
Ukrainian forces attempt to flee Gulyaipole — DPR head’s aide
"The situation for the enemy in the Gulyaipole area is dire," Igor Kimakovsky said
Foreign mercenaries surrender in Orestopol — Russian commander
According to the commander of an assault team of the 29th Army’s 36th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade in Battlegroup East with the call sign Tima, mercenaries say their only goal was to make money through fighting
Resolution on Gaza shouldn’t become cover for US Israeli experiments — Russian envoy to UN
Earlier, the UN Security Council adopted the document
At least 50 injured in riots in Bangladeshi capital
The unrest occurred after the Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death
Pentagon in strategic quagmire after deploying warship in Caribbean — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, the operation cannot be halted without taking some kind of combat action
Hungary ready to host Russia-US summit, waiting for signal — foreign minister
On October 16, after a telephone conversation with Putin, Trump announced that they had agreed to meet soon in the Hungarian capital
Russia’s Su-57 fighter jet showcased in Middle East first time
The Su-57 is piloted by Hero of Russia Sergey Bogdan, Chief Pilot of the Sukhoi Design Bureau at United Aircraft Corporation
Rosoboronexport CEO names potential customers for Yak-130M jet
Alexander Mikheyev noted that countries across Asia and Africa are among the prospective buyers
Russian weapons proved their efficacy against NATO equipment — Rosoboronexport chief
Alexander Mikheyev noted that Russian showrooms at international exhibitions have been the subject of growing attention from lots of countries that want to have combat-proven weapons in service
Sending more money to Ukraine like giving case of vodka to alcoholic — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban made it clear that he will not support the initiative by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
Ukrainian troops tasked with shooting civilians in Krasnoarmeysk — prisoner of war
The Ukrainian command tasked servicemen with dressing in civilian clothes
Merz, his supporters fail to heed lessons of Nuremberg trials — Lavrov
"With Chancellor Merz coming and proudly stating that Germany must become Europe’s strongest army once again, it is clear that no lessons have been learned," the Russian foreign minister said
Russian-Indian summit expected in New Delhi in three weeks — Lavrov
According to Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India will also take place before the end of 2025
Russia has no supporters of possible confrontation with NATO — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov still said that Russia must take measures that ensure its interests
MOEX Index drops below 2,500 points as morning session starts, first time since October 28
By 7:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index accelerated its decline and stood at 2,498.35 points
Top Indian diplomat says he discussed preparations for New Delhi summit with Lavrov
Opening his talks with Jaishankar in Moscow, Lavrov confirmed that the Russian-Indian summit is expected to take place in New Delhi in three weeks
Iraqi PM discuss Lukoil operations amid new US sanctions with company founder
The Iraqi side is interested in "keeping the steady production level" and stabilization of global oil markets
Ukraine’s security chief opts to extend foreign trip amid corruption scandal — MP
Rustem Umerov’s name surfaced in connection with the Mindich case as, according to investigators
Ukrainian forces did not shell DPR territory over past 24 hours
There were no reports of civilian casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure
Ukraine court obliges Prosecutor General to open case against SBU over journalist’s murder
Earlier, Dubinsky claimed that Lira was beaten to death
Attempt on Russian security chief’s life prevented at Moscow cemetery
The attempted assassination was intended to occur when Sergey Shoigu visited his relatives’ grave at Moscow’s Troyekurovskoye Cemetery
Press review: Trump alarms US with nuclear plans and China cautions Japan on Taiwan moves
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 17th
Russia’s Su-57E fifth-generation fighter makes first flight in Middle East airspace
The aircraft was piloted by distinguished test pilot and Hero of Russia Sergey Bogdan
Zelensky’s approval rating drops by 40% in one week, says Ukrainian lawmaker
According to Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Vladimir Zelensky’s approval rating drops by 40% in one week
Pistorius' words about war with Russia aimed primarily at internal audience — expert
According to Maria Khorolskaya, with these statements, Germany is trying to "justify pre-emptive unpopular measures," including a conscription reform and an almost 20% boost in defense spending
AI is integral part of SU-57 used in special operation zone — Russia’s first deputy PM
Denis Manturov elaborated that AI technology significantly enhances pilots' decision-making speed and enables simultaneous control of the aircraft and its weapons systems
Ukrainian forces attack 2 thermal power plants in the DPR — head of DPR
Power is out in many populated areas
Ovechkin scored a goal in his second NHL game in a row
This season, the Washington Capitals’ captain has 15 points in 19 games
Washington's sanctions against Russian partners may harm US itself — senator
Konstantin Kosachev said there are limits in place to the exerted pressure as well as working protection mechanisms against sanctions
Incremental growth of oil reserves in Russia to be 510 mln tons at the least
More than twenty-six new fields of hydrocarbons were discovered in Russia this year
Czech president says Babis' business interests could keep him out of PM role — radio
The Czech media quotes local legislation as saying a candidate for the prime minister's post must own less than a quarter of the shares of his or her companies
French politician calls for Macron’s resignation following fighter jet deal with Kiev
Nicolas Dupont-Aignan noted that supplies of 100 Rafale fighter jets will be paid for by French taxpayers
EU may deploy 'Ukrainian battalion' to frontier regions after peace
The European Union Commissioner for Defense and Space said it would be an additional security guarantee
Finnish president believes Europe to engage in direct talks with Russia — newspaper
Alexander Stubb pointed out that, for now, he is quite happy with the US’ leading role in the talks
Kiev unlikely to get Rafale fighter jets, deal with Paris largely symbolic — expert
According to Deputy Director of the Institute of CIS Countries Vladimir Zharikhin, Zelensky’s meeting with Macron amid Ukraine’s massive corruption scandal is an attempt to divert public attention from domestic issues and "whitewash recent damaging leaks"
Hamas rejects UN Security Council resolution backing US plan for Gaza Strip
The Hamas movement emphasized that this resolution "does not meet the level of Palestinian people’s political and humanitarian demands and rights"
US resolution on Gaza is another 'pig in a poke' — Russia’s envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that "the Council is giving its blessing to the American initiative on parole of Washington"
Russia’s Orlan drones used in military operation feature unique properties — producer
The Orlan-10E multipurpose UAV system and the Orlan-30 drone that Russian troops are employing in the special military operation are on display at the Dubai Airshow 2025
Trump should accept Putin's New START offer to avoid an arms race — magazine
According to the magazine, without a new agreement, the two countries "may embark on an arms race that funnels hundreds of billions of dollars"
Russia supplied key equipment for ITER — Rosatom
One of the first four test benches was delivered to the construction site of the reactor in South France
Air defense forces shot down 31 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight
10 UAVs were destroyed over the Voronezh and Tambov regions
Ukraine run by CIA, MI-6 specialists, not Zelensky — former PM
Ukraine’s former Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolai Azarov said the Ukrainian authorities are fulfilling ready-made plans "under supervision from Western specialists"
North-South corridor growing impressively in 2025 — Russian Railways
Further expansion of the transport corridor includes African countries
Montenegro summons Russian ambassador, accuses Moscow of meddling
The Foreign Ministry said that the reason behind the move were the Russian diplomat’s remarks made after the Montenegrin parliament’s decision to join NATO Security Assistance Ukraine
Trump's comment about talks with Venezuela look like 'propaganda tactic' — senator
According to Natalia Nikonorova, Venezuela should hardly count on real negotiations with America, which simultaneously discusses plans for attacks on Venezuelan facilities
No plans for military operation in al-Sweida — governor
Sweida Governor Mustafa al-Bakour emphasized that "the rumors about a military operation are false"
Some politicians in London still advocate for dialogue with Russia — British journalist
Frank Wright said that in the UK, anyone who tells the truth about the Ukrainian conflict "is going to be labelled as a traitor, hounded by the press, and perhaps investigated by the intelligence services"
About 700 fight for Ukraine in Kharkov Region — administration
The military-civilian administration’s directorate of internal affairs is verifying the information about possible ties between the Colombian citizens and international criminal organizations
Russia to be negative to US bill on sanctions against its partners — Kremlin
Russia will look at how this bill progresses, Dmitry Peskov said
Poland reopens two border crossings with Belarus
According to PAP news agency, Warsaw’s move stems from the necessity to address the economic needs of Poland’s border areas and the fact that a migration crisis on the border has eased
Russian army disrupts Ukrainian logistics in northeast of Zaporozhye Region — legislator
Stepan Kuvachev said that Russian forces inflict substantial losses on enemy personnel and equipment
Ukrainian lawmaker says Zelensky has a hand in attempt on Trump’s life, Kirk’s killing
Vladimir Zelensky’s regime is capable of killing anyone, Artem Dmitruk said
Kiev loses 3,300 troops, mercenaries in battles in LPR this week — military expert
Andrey Marochko said that the enemy suffered the greatest manpower losses in the area of responsibility of the battlegroup West
UK plans to phase out Russian uranium by 2028 — Russian embassy
This will happen through supplies from the US, the embassy said
Russian embassy slams Brussels statements on Russia’s strikes on Ukraine as lie
The embassy slammed these statements as a vivid example of double standards and misleading the country’s own population
Russian diplomat responds to Pistorius' comments on potential NATO-Russia conflict by 2029
Maria Zakharova said there is no longer any doubt about who the aggressor is
Global crypto exchanges liquidate 177,000 traders' positions worth $950 mln in one day
Earlier, the price of Bitcoin fell below $90,000 during trading for the first time since April 22, 2025
Bangladesh’s ex-PM Hasina sentenced to death for crimes against humanity
The International Crimes Tribunal found Sheikh Hasina guilty on all five counts of crimes against humanity
Britain, United States commit to abandon Russian nuclear fuel by end of 2028
London and Washington also intend to strengthen their cooperation in artificial intelligence and quantum technologies
