US land invasion in Venezuela may mirror botched landing operation in Cuba — CNN

NEW YORK, November 18. /TASS/. US pinpoint airstrikes against Venezuela could fail to stop narco-trafficking, while a ground operation would be logistically suicidal for the US military and may stir the echo of a failed US military landing operation in Cuba in 1961, according to CNN.

If the goal of Washington’s potential military action is to stop drug trafficking, the US television channel argued, "this is something exceptionally hard to achieve with targeted strikes." "Venezuela is not the hub of narco-trafficking: that is a route which begins in neighboring Colombia, and ends on the US border in Mexico. <…> [Venezuela] is at worst a tenth of the problem, not its heart," the TV channel said. While the United States can delay drag trafficking in the region, "there will always be poor, disadvantaged young men there, or in Colombia, Ecuador or Bolivia, willing to step into any vacancy left by US drone strikes," CNN maintained.

A potential land invasion "is logistically suicidal with the mere 15,000 US troops currently amassed in the region," CNN warned. According to it, dropping thousands of US troops into what it called "an angry coastal nation of 30 million" would stir the echo of the United States’ botched Bay of Pigs invasion to oust Fidel Castro in 1961. Besides, CNN emphasized, "dropping thousands of young Americans [into Venezuela] <...> is the polar opposite of [US President Donald] Trump’s obsession with Nobel Prizes for ending wars."

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly warned that his country faces the gravest threat of a US invasion in the past century. Washington, in turn, accuses Venezuela of failing to combat drug smuggling effectively. So far, the US Navy has deployed eight ships, a nuclear submarine, and over 16,000 troops to the Caribbean Sea. Since September, it has reportedly destroyed at least 20 speedboats and 76 people in international waters who were allegedly involved in drug trafficking from Venezuela. On November 16, the Pentagon announced that a strike group led by the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford had entered the Caribbean Sea.

According to The New York Times, Trump authorized the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to carry out covert operations in Venezuela. American media outlets have repeatedly reported that the United States may soon target drug cartels in the country. On November 11, Trump was presented with updated plans for potential operations, including strikes against ground targets, after reviewing which he told reporters that he had formed an opinion on the actions Washington should take.