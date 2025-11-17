Montenegro summons Russian ambassador, accuses Moscow of meddling

BELGRADE, November 17. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Montenegro Alexander Lukashik was summoned to the Foreign Ministry of Montenegro because of his remarks that the Montenegrin government viewed as meddling in the country’s domestic affairs, the ministry said.

The ministry said that the reason behind the move were the Russian diplomat’s remarks made after the Montenegrin parliament’s decision to join NATO Security Assistance Ukraine (NSATU), and his comments regarding Montenegrin President Jakov Milatovic's interview to French daily La Croix.

"Recent inappropriate statements and media comments present a clear example of an open and unacceptable interference into Montenegro’s domestic affairs. Such actions and criticism are absolutely unacceptable. Montenegro will not let anyone undermine the dignity of its institutions," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that in the future, it will treat any similar statements as "a deliberate hostile action" and "will respond in accordance with international norms."

The ambassador’s remarks came as a response to the Montenegrin parliament’s decision to approve the country’s participation in the NATO institution tasked with training the Ukrainian military and contribute up to two servicemen to the mechanism. In his comment, the Russian ambassador described the step as a confirmation of Podgorica’s course towards worsening ties with Moscow and its determination to participate in anti-Russian initiatives. The ambassador also said that such decisions seal Montenegro’s status as an unfriendly country.