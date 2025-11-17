US lacks military resources in region to remove Maduro from power — TV channel

NEW YORK, November 17. /TASS/. The US currently lacks the military resources in the Caribbean region to launch a large-scale operation to remove Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from power, CNN reported.

"The US doesn’t currently have the military assets in place to launch a large-scale operation to remove Maduro from power, though [US President Donald] Trump has approved covert action within Venezuela. But if Trump did order strikes inside Venezuela aimed at ousting Maduro, he could face serious challenges with fractured opposition elements and a military poised for insurgency <…> as well as political backlash at home for a president who promised to avoid costly entanglements overseas," the TV channel pointed out. CNN also noted that if Maduro leaves the country or is killed as a result of US actions, a military takeover or even the start of a civil war cannot be ruled out.

According to the TV channel, the Trump administration has not yet decided to launch a military operation against Venezuela, despite having deployed thousands of troops to the region.

Maduro has repeatedly warned that Venezuela is facing its most serious threat of invasion by the US in 100 years. Washington accuses the Venezuelan authorities of not doing enough to combat drug smuggling. Since September, the US Navy has deployed eight ships, one nuclear submarine, and more than 16,000 servicemen to the Caribbean Sea. They have destroyed at least 20 speedboats and killed 76 people in international waters who were baselessly accused of smuggling drugs from Venezuela. On November 16, the Pentagon announced that a strike group of US ships led by the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford had entered the Caribbean Sea.

According to The New York Times, Trump has authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela. US media outlets have repeatedly reported that the US may soon begin striking drug cartel targets in Venezuela. On November 11, Trump was presented with updated plans for potential operations against Venezuela, including strikes on ground targets. After reviewing them, the US leader told reporters that he had decided on Washington's course of action against Venezuela.

In response to a TASS request, the Pentagon press service declined to comment on information regarding potential operations against Venezuela. The US military also announced the launch of Operation Southern Spear to combat Latin American drug cartels.