Palestinian factions say peacekeepers in Gaza should be responsible only to UN

CAIRO, November 17. /TASS/. Palestinian factions believe that peacekeepers deployed to Gaza should be responsible only to the United Nations because otherwise, they will turn into an occupying force, the Hamas movement said in a statement on Telegram.

"The resolution (circulated to UN Security Council members - TASS) assigns the peacekeeping contingent the role of an occupying force that will have to interact with Israel. We believe that any international force should be fully responsible to the United Nations and act only in coordination with the Palestinian state institutions in Gaza," the statement reads.

Members of the Palestinian factions also oppose the disarmament of groups active in Gaza and the creation of foreign military bases in the enclave, which, according to them, will be regarded as "a direct violation of its sovereignty."

Meanwhile, no full list of Palestinian movements and groups signing the document has been released.

The UN Security Council will vote on the US draft resolution on the Gaza Strip on November 17. According to the US mission to the United Nations, the document includes provision in support of international stabilization forces and a stable, safe, peaceful, and prosperous future for Palestinians in Gaza without Hamas.

The Russian Permanent Mission to the UN said on Friday that Moscow had to prepare an alternative draft resolution on Gaza, calling on the UN Secretary-General to prepare a report for the Security Council with options for implementing the relevant provisions of US President Donald Trump's plan. The Russian mission highlighted the need to preserve the international legal framework aimed at resolving the Middle East conflict based on the two-state solution.