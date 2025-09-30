Egypt, Qatar, Turkey ask Hamas to accept US peace plan for Gaza — Axios

WASHINGTON, September 30. /TASS/. Egypt, Qatar and Turkey are calling on the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to accept the latest US proposal for stopping the Gaza war, Axios reported.

Two sources with knowledge of the talks told the US news website that on Monday evening the details of the Gaza peace plan put forward by US President Donald Trump were presented to Hamas leaders in Doha by Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani and Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad. Both of them urged Hamas to give a positive response to the US proposal. The senior Hamas officials said they would study the US initiative "in give faith," Axios added.

On September 29, the White House released the US leader’s 20-point 'Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict.' The Trump administration does not envisage any annexation or occupation of the Palestinian enclave by Israel, but suggests deploying "a temporary International Stabilization Force" there. It also proposes establishing external governance with international participation for Gaza during a transition period. The US administration does not envisage forced relocation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. However, it says that Hamas will be barred from taking part in post-conflict governance of Gaza.