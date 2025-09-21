Macron seeks to counterbalance Israel, US at UNGA session

WASHINGTON, September 21. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron intends to rally a group of countries during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly around the idea of recognizing Palestine as a state in order to show a global counterweight to Israel and the United States, Politico reported citing sources.

According to the publication, at the UN session, Australia, Andorra, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, Luxembourg, Malta, Portugal, and France are expected to announce their recognition of Palestine as a state. This will be seen as a "diplomatic victory" for Paris in its efforts to persuade Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt the military operation in the Gaza Strip, one source told the newspaper.

However, Macron’s attempt to present a united front against the Jewish state and its ally, US President Donald Trump, underscores divisions within the EU, the newspaper noted. Germany and Italy have so far refused to recognize Palestinian statehood, while UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, despite supporting the French president’s initiative, is likely to abstain from participating in the session.

Macron announced that on September 22 he will hold a UN conference on the recognition of Palestine, regardless of ongoing hostilities in Gaza or other actions by Israeli authorities. On July 24, he stated that France intended to recognize Palestinian statehood during the UNGA session. According to the Elysee Palace, nine additional countries are expected to follow France’s lead at this event.