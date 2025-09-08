Israel stages 12 air raids on Hezbollah bases in northern Lebanon — media

BEIRUT, September 8. /TASS/. Israel has attacked Hezbollah targets near the city of Hermel in northern Lebanon in the vicinity of the border with Syria, the Janoubia news portal reported.

According to Janoubia, Israeli warplanes performed at least 12 air raids on rear bases of Hezbollah’s elite unit Radwan and missile weapons depots. Powerful explosions were heard near Brisa, Zeghrine, Nabi Moussa, al-Mughar, and al-Kharayeb. No reports on the air raids’ consequences were immediately available.

The last large-scale Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah underground shelters in Hermel took place on July 15, killing 12 and wounding eight people.

According to the news portal, head of the Hezbollah parliamentary faction Mohammad Raad said several hours before the Israeli raid that "the resistance forces insist on continuing to possess weapons when Israel continues aggressive attacks and occupies border areas."

Meanwhile, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Avichay Adraee wrote on his X page that the Israeli attack targeted Hezbollah training bases.

On September 5, the Lebanese government approved a plan for the phased disarmament of all paramilitary units operating in the country, including Hezbollah, as Israel and the United States demand. Under phase one of the plan, Israel will begin withdrawing its troops from three strategic heights it has been controlling since 2024 in exchange of Shiite units surrendering 50% of their missile arsenals to the Lebanese army.