EU approves allocating 3.2 billion euros to Ukraine to support public administration

BRUSSELS, August 8. /TASS/. The Council of the European Union has approved allocating 3.2 billion euros in assistance to Kiev under the EU's Ukraine Facility to pay off loans and finance the operation of its public administration, a statement by the Council published on August 8 said.

"Ukraine is set to receive over 3.2 billion euros in funding after the Council adopted a decision on the fourth regular disbursement of support under the EU's Ukraine Facility," the document reads. It did not indicate the timeframe for this transaction.

"This funding aims primarily to bolster Ukraine’s macro-financial stability and support the functioning of its public administration," the Council of the European Union said.

The Ukraine Facility, which entered into force on March 1, 2024, is formally meant to support the reforms that Brussels demands from the Kiev regime within the framework of Ukraine’s EU accession.

According to the Council of the EU, it "provides up to 50 billion euros of stable financing, in grants and loans, to support Ukraine's recovery, reconstruction, and modernization for the period from 2024 to 2027."