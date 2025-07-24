China hopes EU will abandon trade, economic restrictions — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, July 24. /TASS/. China’s authorities hope that the leadership of the European Union will abandon its restrictions policy in the trade and economic area, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

"We hope that the European side will maintain openness of trade and investment markets, refrain from using restrictive instruments in the trade and economic area, and create favorable conditions for investment and business activities of Chinese companies in the EU," Xi Jinping who received European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa at the Great Hall of the People (parliament) in Beijing on Thursday, was quoted as saying by China Central Television.

The essence of Chinese-European trade and economic relations lies in the mutual complementarity of the two parties that have their own advantages and derive mutual benefit from cooperation with each other, which is why they "should and can achieve a dynamic balance," the Chinese leader said. He also pointed out the importance of maintaining a multilateral approach, solidarity, and partnership in situations when it is necessary to "choose between war and peace, competition and cooperation, closure and openness."