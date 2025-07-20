Trump, Xi may meet ahead or during APEC summit in South Korea — media

HONG KONG, July 20. /TASS/. The US and Chinese presidents, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, may meet ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea or during it, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) newspaper said, citing its sources.

According to the sources, APEC summit in South Korea "is probably the best opportunity for Xi Jinping and Donald Trump to meet in person this year."

The sources say that the US leader might visit China before going to the summit due to be held from October 30 through November 1. Or the two may meet on the sidelines of the event, the newspaper writes.