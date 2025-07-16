MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada deputy Victoria Grib has asserted that even with continued arms supplies, Ukraine might not be able to sustain the ongoing military conflict.

"Even if we receive the weapons - yes, huge thanks to our partners, but we might not be able to handle this purely physically because we don’t have enough manpower," she said in an interview with Ukraine’s Superpozicia YouTube channel.

The lawmaker said that the Western partners must aid the Kiev regime with personnel. "Are our partners ready for this? No, they are not ready. Are they ready to give us as many weapons as we need today, now? No, they are not ready," the politician emphasized. Grib also added that the current situation on the frontline is "very unsafe."

Earlier, her colleague Anna Skorokhod expressed an opinion that Ukraine can be preserved as a state and a nation only by ending the military conflict.