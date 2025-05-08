Pakistan opens fire along Line of Control in Kashmir — Indian military

NEW DELHI, My 8. /TASS/. Pakistan opened unprovoked fire along the Line of Control in India’s union territory of Jammu and Kashmir early on Thursday, India’s land troops said.

"Overnight to May 8, Pakistani army posts opened unprovoked fire from firearms and artillery along the entire Line of Control near Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir," the ANI agency quoted the Indian military. "Indian land troops responded proportionally."

Relations between India and Pakistan got strained after the April 22 terror attack in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam (Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir), which killed 25 Indians and one Nepali. India said it had evidence that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was involved in the attack, which was carried out by the Lashkar-e-Taiba group. New Delhi and Islamabad have imposed mutual restrictions on diplomatic personnel, suspended bilateral agreements and closed their airspace for each other's flights.

The situation escalated early on May 7 when Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine sites in Pakistan and areas of Kashmir under Islamabad’s control, which New Delhi claims are terrorist havens. According to NDTV sources, more than 70 terrorists were killed and over 60 were injured. According to the Pakistani Armed Forces, 26 people were killed and 46 were injured. In response, Pakistan closed its airspace for 48 hours and retaliated. As a result, 15 people were killed and 48 were injured on the Line of Control in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.