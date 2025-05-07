Merz plans to discuss nuclear deterrence in Europe with Paris, London

BERLIN, May 7. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is set to initiate discussions with France and Britain regarding the future of nuclear deterrence in Europe, underscoring the urgency of the matter.

"I see a fundamental need for us to engage with France and also with Britain on how we can jointly establish such a deterrence element in the future," Merz stated during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. He further explained that these topics, among others, will be addressed within the framework of the "3 plus 3" platform - comprising heads of government, foreign ministers, and defense ministers - in the coming weeks and months.

Merz was quick to reaffirm that there are no intentions to replace the existing nuclear umbrella provided by the United States.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron announced his intention to begin consultations with allies on the possibility of extending the protection of French nuclear forces to other European nations. Countries such as Germany, Poland, Lithuania, and Denmark have already expressed openness to discussions on this matter. The Financial Times highlighted that US allies across Europe and Asia are considering developing their own nuclear defenses, partly in response to the US administration’s efforts to improve relations with Russia.