Hamas supports peace deal in Gaza, rejects 'partial arrangement'

PARIS, May 7. /TASS/. The Palestinian radical group Hamas aims to reach a comprehensive and final peace agreement as part of resolving the conflict with Israel in the Gaza Strip, but opposes attempts to enforce a limited truce, a member of the movement’s political bureau, Basem Naim, said.

"[Hamas] insists on the need to reach a broad and lasting agreement to end the war," a Hamas official told France’s AFP news agency.

According to him, ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Middle East, "desperate attempts" are being made using "famine, genocide, and threats of expanded military action" to pressure Hamas into accepting a partial deal. The movement’s representative stated that such a deal would include the release of some Israeli captives in exchange for access to food and water, but "without any assurances from any of the parties regarding a real end to the war."

On March 18, Israel broke the ceasefire established in the Gaza Strip in January with heavy airstrikes on the enclave, after Hamas rejected proposals from mediators and US special envoy Steven Witkoff. Israel claims the objective of the operation is to free all hostages. The militants blamed Israel and the United States for reigniting the conflict. According to the latest Israeli data, the militants are currently holding 24 hostages and the remains of 35 deceased captives in Gaza.