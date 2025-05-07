Indian defense stocks rise by $5 billion amid tensions with Pakistan — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, May 7. /TASS/. Shares of Indian defense companies have risen by $5 billion amid tensions that flared between New Delhi and Islamabad following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam (Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir), Bloomberg reported.

According to the news agency, the market value of India's 10 leading arms manufacturers, including Hindustan Aeronautics and Solar Industries India, has increased by more than 5% during this time.

Earlier, India said it has evidence that the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was involved in the Pahalgam attack carried out by the Lashkar-e-Taiba group (banned in Russia). New Delhi and Islamabad have imposed mutual restrictions, suspended bilateral agreements and closed each other's airspace to aircraft.

On the night of May 7, the Indian armed forces carried out Operation Sindoor, striking nine targets in Pakistan and the part of Kashmir under its control where terrorists were based. During the operation, 17 terrorists were killed and 60 were wounded, the News18 TV channel reported. According to the Pakistani Armed Forces, 26 people were killed and 46 were injured. Pakistan closed its airspace for 48 hours and carried out retaliatory strikes. As a result, 10 people were killed and 48 were wounded on the Line of Control in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Reuters reported.