India ready to respond to any Pakistani steps that may cause escalation — senior commander

NEW DELHI, May 7. /TASS/. India’s armed forces are ready to respond to any Pakistani steps that may lead to escalation, Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said at a news briefing.

According to her, "India showed considerable restraint in its response [to the Pahalgam terror attack]." "However, it should be noted that the Indian Army is fully ready to respond to reckless Pakistani attacks, should any take place and escalate the situation further," Singh warned.

In the small hours on Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor and struck nine targets in Pakistan, according to India’s Defense Ministry. The strikes were in response to what the ministry called a barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam that left 25 Indians and one Nepalese national.

Last night, India and Pakistan exchanged artillery fire along the border. At least 10 Indians were killed in the latest escalation.