Trump plans to rename Persian Gulf — media

NEW YORK, May 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump intends to announce a change in the language norm in the United States and propose renaming the Persian Gulf as the Arabian Gulf, government sources told The Associated Press.

According to them, Trump plans to present the decision during his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia. The renaming is being pushed by the Arab states themselves.

It is not the first time the White House host has sought to alter a geographic name. In late January, Trump issued a decree renaming the Gulf of Mexico the American Gulf. The United Nations later stated that changing geographical names is not within the authority of any individual state.

Earlier, the White House confirmed that Trump will travel to the Middle East from May 13 to 16, visiting Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. According to Axios, the US leader plans to meet with regional heads of state during his stay in Saudi Arabia. Leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council member countries - Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia - may take part in the gathering. The meeting is expected to take place on May 14.