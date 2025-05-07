US intends to engage with India, Pakistan to settle conflict — Rubio

WASHINGTON, May 7. /TASS/. The US administration will stay in contact with the governments of India and Pakistan to settle the bilateral conflict, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on his X page.

He stressed that he is "monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely." According to Rubio, the United States "continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution."

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump expressed hope that the conflict between India and Pakistan will end soon.

India's Defense Ministry reported that its armed forces began Operation Sindoor and struck nine targets in Pakistan. The strikes hit locations from which terrorist attacks against India were planned and directed, the statement said. The ministry noted that these steps followed the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which killed 25 Indians and a Nepali national.