Pakistan's actions kill three Kashmiri civilians — Indian army

NEW DELHI, May 7. /TASS/. Three Kashmiri civilians have been killed as a result of shelling by Pakistan, the Indian Armed Forces said in a statement.

"On the night of May 6-7, 2025, Pakistan's army resorted to indiscriminate firing, including artillery shelling, from positions on the other side of the Line of Control and International Border in the Jammu and Kashmir territory. The indiscriminate firing and shelling resulted in the death of three innocent civilians," the statement reads.

"The Indian Army is responding proportionately," the military added.

Earlier, Indian media reported that border villages had come under intense shelling from Pakistan. Local residents are taking refuge in shelters.